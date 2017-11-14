FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Ethiopian interested in Boeing's proposed mid-sized jet, could buy 10-20
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

AIRSHOW-Ethiopian interested in Boeing's proposed mid-sized jet, could buy 10-20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines would be interested in around 10 to 20 mid-sized jets that Boeing is studying possibly developing, the African airline’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Ethiopian also ordered two Boeing 777 Freighters, and exercised options for two more, Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam said at a Dubai Airshow press conference.

Industry sources have said they expect a commercial launch of the roughly 220 to 270 seat jet next year. It would enter service in 2024 or 2025 as Boeing attempts to leapfrog the hot-selling Airbus A321neo. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.