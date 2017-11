DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dubai-based airline flydubai said on Wednesday that it had ordered 175 Boeing 737 Max jets, as well as purchasing options for 50 more of the aircraft.

The total order value was around $27 billion, flydubai Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)