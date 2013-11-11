FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Ajman Bank brings back Amiri as CEO
November 11, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

UAE's Ajman Bank brings back Amiri as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ajman Bank, an Islamic lender based in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Mohamed Amiri as its chief executive, the bank said on Monday, seven months after he quit as acting head.

The lender said in a statement its board had been unanimous in its decision to name Amiri, who was “the right leader to build on the exceptional strengths of Ajman Bank and lead the team forward.”

Amiri replaces Mohammad Zaqout, who was only given the top job in April but was sacked in October, the lender said last month, without specifying a reason.

Zaqout had taken over after Amiri resigned from his role as acting CEO.

The bank, listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2008, is 25-percent owned by the government of Ajman, one of the seven emirates of the UAE. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
