7 months ago
MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank CEO leaves, CFO to lead on acting basis
January 29, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank CEO leaves, CFO to lead on acting basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Al Hilal Bank's chief executive is leaving and will be replaced on an acting basis by the chief financial officer, the Abu Dhabi government-owned Islamic lender said on Sunday.

Khaled al-Khoori, who took over as chief executive in late 2015 to restructure the bank, is moving on after completing his task, the statement said.

CFO Craig Bell will assume the post of acting chief executive and a new chief executive will be announced in due course, the bank added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

