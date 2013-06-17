FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Aldar awards $1.1 bln contract to Arabtec venture
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Abu Dhabi's Aldar awards $1.1 bln contract to Arabtec venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties has awarded a 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) contract to a joint venture led by Dubai contractor Arabtec for a mixed-use development project in Kazakhstan, the companies said.

The consortium of Arabtec and Consolidated Contractors Group (CCC) will build the Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana, which is a 500,000 square metre development comprising five towers, a joint statement by Aldar and Arabtec said on Monday.

Construction will start shortly and is expected to be completed by 2017.

Arabtec said the new project will take the company’s gross value of projects awarded in 2013 to nearly 13 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.