Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to refinance debt - CFO
August 7, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to refinance debt - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties is planning to refinance outstanding debt, including a $1.2 billion bond maturing next year, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Aldar has outstanding liabilities of 14 billion dirhams ($3.81 billion), Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer told reporters in a conference call after posting its second-quarter results.

“We will be requesting many discussions with banks on various debt, including the $1.2 billion debt maturing next year,” Fewer said.

Earlier in the day, Aldar said quarterly profits surged to 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million) after booking a one-off gain from its acquisition of Sorouh Real Estate in June.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair

