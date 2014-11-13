FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit up 41 pct, beats estimates
November 13, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit up 41 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s largest property developer Aldar Properties reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts.

The builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One race circuit made a profit of 584 million dirhams ($159 million) in the three months ending Sept 30, compared with 413 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013, it said in a statement on the bourse.

SICO Bahrain and HSBC had expected Aldar to make quarterly profit of 382.6 million dirhams and 441.9 million dirhams respectively.

Revenue for the quarter was 1.37 billion dirhams, up 17 percent, the statement added. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Reem Shamseddine, Editing By William Maclean)

