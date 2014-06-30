FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Al Hamra Real Estate gets $230 mln financing
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Al Hamra Real Estate gets $230 mln financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Al Hamra Real Estate Development, based in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has obtained an 850 million dirham ($230 million) financing facility from international and local banks led by Goldman Sachs, the developer said on Monday.

The privately owned firm said the seven-year facility would be used to refinance existing debt and to finance planned new real estate projects. It did not reveal the terms of the facility.

Long a relative backwater in the economy of the seven-member United Arab Emirates, northern emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah are now growing rapidly as wealth spreads from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank AD>, Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC, Al Khaliji France, Arab Bank Plc, Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Union National Bank helped arrange the facility for Al Hamra. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.