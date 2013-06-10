FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Noor Hospitals may raise up to $390 mln in London float
June 10, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Al Noor Hospitals may raise up to $390 mln in London float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Al Noor Hospitals is targeting to raise between $320-$390 million from its London public share offering, a statement said on Monday.

Al Noor, the largest private healthcare provider in the oil-rich emirate, set the price range for the initial public offering (IPO) at 5.25-7.25 pounds ($8.20-$11.00), a statement to the London stock exchange said.

Of the total offering, $150 million will be from issue of new shares, with the remaining shares sold by existing shareholders.

Following the share sale, Al Noor will have a market capitalisation of between $950 million and $1.26 billion, it added.

Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs are mandated joint sponsors and global coordinators, with HSBC Holdings as joint bookrunner for the IPO.

$1 = 0.6436 British pounds Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
