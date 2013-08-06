FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Noor Hospitals H1 profit drops 24.4 pct
August 6, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Al Noor Hospitals H1 profit drops 24.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Al Noor Hospitals, the Abu Dhabi healthcare firm which raised $342 million from a London listing in June, said total profit for the first half of the year fell 24.4 percent, posting its first financial results as a publicly traded company.

The oil-rich emirate’s largest private healthcare provider reported a total profit of $24.8 million for the first-half of the year compared with $32.8 million for the same period last year, Al Noor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Underlying profit for the period, which excludes marketing costs associated with its London listing, rose to $34.1 million, compared with $32.8 million for the same period last year.

Revenue for the first half of the year rose 10.9 percent to $179.5 million aided by rising life-style related diseases in the Gulf region.

Al Noor has the biggest market share among private health-care services providers in Abu Dhabi for both outpatients and inpatient, according to the company. The listing had valued the company $1 billion.

