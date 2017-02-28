UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
ABU DHABI Feb 28 Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on Tuesday reported a 10 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 2.1 billion dirhams ($572 million) despite a fall in revenue.
"This is a result of our focus on cost management, operational efficiencies, continuous improvement of our technology, and responsiveness," CEO Abdulla Kalban said.
Revenue fell nine percent to 17.1 billion dirhams due to lower aluminium prices, said EGA, which is owned equally by Abu Dhabi and Dubai investment funds.
Its aluminium production rose to 2.5 million tonnes (mt) from 2.4 million a year earlier.
In June, EGA’s board approved construction of a 12 mt per annum bauxite mine and export facility in Guinea.
EGA supplies aluminium to some 300 customers in more than 60 countries. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.