UAE's Amanat Holdings Dubai share sale to open Oct. 20

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will open subscriptions for its 1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) initial share sale on Oct. 20, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The offer period for the flotation, in which shares will be priced at 1 dirham each, will run until Nov. 4, said the statement, distributed to reporters at a media event.

Emirates Financial Services and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are lead managers for the initial public offer, with Shuaa Capital the offer manager, it added. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)