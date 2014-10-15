FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Amanat Holdings Dubai share sale to open Oct. 20
October 15, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Amanat Holdings Dubai share sale to open Oct. 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will open subscriptions for its 1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) initial share sale on Oct. 20, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The offer period for the flotation, in which shares will be priced at 1 dirham each, will run until Nov. 4, said the statement, distributed to reporters at a media event.

Emirates Financial Services and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are lead managers for the initial public offer, with Shuaa Capital the offer manager, it added. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

