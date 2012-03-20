FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE to cut mortgage lender Amlak's debt by $1.1 bln
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 6 years

UAE to cut mortgage lender Amlak's debt by $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy ministry reduced the debt of struggling Islamic mortgage lender Amlak by 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion), it said on its website on Tuesday. (www.economy.gov.ae)

Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said a ministerial committee set up by the government to resolve Amlak’s problems succeeded in reducing the debt burden.

The UAE government had said in November 2008 it intended to merge Tamweel with rival Islamic mortgage lender Amlak after the two firms were hard hit by Dubai’s real estate collapse. Amlak shares have not traded on the Dubai bourse since then. The ministry said resumption of trading in the stock will take more time.

Dubai Islamic Bank raised its stake in Tamweel to 58.25 percent in September 2010, effectively rendering the mortgage lender a subsidiary of the bank. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.