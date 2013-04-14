FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Dubai developer Arabtec's shareholders approve capital raise
April 14, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Dubai developer Arabtec's shareholders approve capital raise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Dubai-based developer Arabtec, part owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, approved a $1.8 billion capital increase program, paving the way for its regional expansion plans, the company said on Sunday.

Arabtec, one of the builders of Dubai’s famous palm islands, replaced its chief executive last month in a management shake-up led by Aabar, its largest shareholder, which has been tightening its grip on the group.

The company had said previously that the funds would be raised through a rights issue and debt issuances. It plans to raise the money in stages with 2.4 billion dirhams ($653.46 million) to be raised through a rights issue before the end of June.

The company will use the cash raised from shareholders across four of its business areas. Some 55 percent will help to support growth in its oil and gas, infrastructure and power business and 25 percent will go on building affordable housing projects. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

