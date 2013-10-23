FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Arabtec wins deal to complete palm island hotel
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec wins deal to complete palm island hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dubai-based builder Arabtec said on Wednesday that it has won a contract worth 196 million dirhams ($53.4 million) to build the final phase of a hotel project on the emirate’s palm-shaped island.

Arabtec, partly owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, will build two mixed-use towers for the 332-room Tiara Hotel on Palm Jumierah, the contractor said in an emailed statement.

The earlier phases of the project, valued at a total of 550 million dirhams, were also built by Arabtec and work on the final phase will begin in the first quarter of 2014, it said.

The builder has been on an aggressive expansion drive after a management shake up in February and has won a series of contracts in the United Arab Emirates and in the region. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.