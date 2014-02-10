Dubai's Arabtec says unit wins $239 mln deal as part of JV

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A joint venture including a subsidiary of Dubai’s Arabtec Holding has won a 878 million dirham ($239 million) contract for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work at the Abu Dhabi airport extension, Arabtec said on Monday.

Arabtec said in a bourse statement the joint venture had been set up by its unit, Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Company (EFECO), together with BK Gulf and China State Construction.

“EFECO will play a full role in delivering the complex mechanical scope of the project,” it said.

The work will be carried out at new midfield terminal building of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.