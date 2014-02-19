FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Arabtec says its unit wins $272 mln Kazakh contract
#Financials
February 19, 2014

Dubai's Arabtec says its unit wins $272 mln Kazakh contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Dubai-based builder Arabtec Holding has won a 1 billion dirham ($272 million) contract in Kazakhstan, Arabtec said on Wednesday.

The subsidiary, EFECO, will carry out mechanical, electrical and plumbing work at the Abu Dhabi Plaza development in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The development is under construction by a joint venture of Arabtec and Consolidated Contractors Co, under a 4 billion dirham contract with Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by ANdrew Torchia)

