Dubai's Arabtec says no plans to increase stake in Depa
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 30, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec says no plans to increase stake in Depa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec Holding said on Monday that it had no plans to increase its stake in interior contracting firm Depa.

Recent media speculation about increasing its stake in Depa was baseless and “there are no plans at this stage”, Arabtec said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

The Dubai-based contractor acquired a 24 percent stake in Depa in Nov. 2012 for 241.7 million dirhams ($65.8 million).

Shares in Depa have risen 94.3 percent year-to-date, partly on speculation of Arabtec raising its stake in the company. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

