Dubai's Arabtec Q1 net profit drops 25.7 pct
May 2, 2013

Dubai's Arabtec Q1 net profit drops 25.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec, part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, reported a 25.7 percent drop in net attributable profit for the last quarter on Thursday, as costs rose.

Arabtec, which replaced its chief executive in March as part of a management shake-up, reported a first-quarter profit of 62.5 million dirhams ($17.0 million) compared to 84.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012.

The earnings beat estimates of five analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected on average a net profit of 35.8 million dirhams for the first quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose to 1.54 billion dirhams from 1.29 billion dirhams a year earlier. However, direct costs increased to 1.35 billion dirhams from 1.08 billion.

The company also said it had suspended its project in Syria because of unrest in that country. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

