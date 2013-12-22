FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Arabtec plan property arms; eyes M&A, Egypt
December 22, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

UAE's Arabtec plan property arms; eyes M&A, Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates construction firm Arabtec said on Sunday it would set up real estate development arms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and open talks with Egyptian authorities on affordable housing projects in the north African country.

Dubai-listed Arabtec will also search for new investments, partnerships and acquisitions in the Gulf region as part of the company’s expansion plan, it said in a statement detailing the resolutions of a Dec. 19 board of directors meeting. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

