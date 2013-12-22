UAE's Arabtec plan property arms; eyes M&A, Egypt

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates construction firm Arabtec said on Sunday it would set up real estate development arms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and open talks with Egyptian authorities on affordable housing projects in the north African country.

Dubai-listed Arabtec will also search for new investments, partnerships and acquisitions in the Gulf region as part of the company’s expansion plan, it said in a statement detailing the resolutions of a Dec. 19 board of directors meeting. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)