November 4, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec forms another South Korean joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec on Monday said that it has entered into a joint venture with South Korea’s GS Engineering & Construction to pursue heavy infrastructure and construction projects in the Middle East and North Africa.

Arabtec, which is expanding aggressively, launched a joint venture with another South Korean firm Samsung Engineering Co in September that would focus on large energy and power-related projects in the region.

The new venture, called Arabtec-GS Infrastructure, will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai contractor said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

The partnership will pursue and perform large scale infrastructure projects like metro, railway, bridge, port and tunnel projects, the statement added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

