FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arabtec says consortium gets financing for Abu Dhabi project
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Arabtec says consortium gets financing for Abu Dhabi project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Arabtec said on Tuesday that the builder, along with its consortium of Turkish and Greek entities, has secured necessary financing for the $2.9 billion contract to build Abu Dhabi’s new airport terminal.

“Credit facilities (for the project), which are mostly bank guarantees, have been approved,” Arabtec said in a statement on the Dubai bourse.

“These facilities are related to the whole consortium and not only to Arabtec.”

Arabtec did not state the value of the bank financing.

The consortium comprising Arabtec, Turkey’s TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Co., were close to securing a 4-billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) financing deal, which will be mainly sharia-compliant, banking sources told Reuters last week.

Dubai lender Mashreq is leading the financing deal which includes First Gulf Bank, Union National Bank , Al Hilal Bank, and Jordan’s Arab Bank, two banking sources had said.

The financing will be 80-percent sharia-compliant with the remainder secured via a conventional loan, the sources said.

The consortium were awarded a $2.9-billion contract in June to build a mid-field terminal in the emirate. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.