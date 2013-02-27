Dubai's Arabtec to appoint new CFO, COO

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec which appointed a new chief executive, said it is looking to hire senior management team, including a finance chief and an operations head.

The current chief financial officer for the firm is Ziad Makhzoumi but Arabtec did not say in a statement if Makhzoumi had already left the firm.

The contractor said senior appointments will be made in the coming months. Earlier in the day, it replaced its founder and Chief Executive Riad Kamal with Hasan Ismaik. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)