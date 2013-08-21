REFILE-UPDATE 1-Dubai's Arabtec may merge with Kuwait, Saudi firms-report

(Corrects typographical error in second paragraph)

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Arabtec Holdings is in merger talks with Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Co and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Oger to create a pan-Gulf construction firm, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qhabas reported, citing unnamed sources.

Arabtec, which raised $653 million from a rights issue in July, is pursuing an ambitious expansion plan under new chief executive Hasan Abdullah Ismaik who was appointed after Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar bought a 22 percent stake last year.

A merger with Combined Group Contracting Co and Saudi Oger and would create one of the largest construction firms in the Middle East.

A spokesman for Arabtec declined to comment on Wednesday. Saudi Oger and Combined Group officials were not immediately available for comment.

Saudi Oger, owned by the family of late Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, is one of the largest construction firms in the kingdom. The company also has interests in telecoms through its indirect stake in Turk Telekom.

Arabtec, which is focused on expanding its business in Saudi Arabia, has worked closely with Oger on several contracts in the kingdom and outside. A consortium which includes Arabtec and Oger won a $653 mln contract to build the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai builder has also worked with Combined Group on projects in Kuwait.

One Dubai-based banking source said a deal to create a regional construction firm may not be easy to pull off because of differences in real estate regulations and the politics involved in a cross-border deal.

“It’s a good idea and this region does need to consolidate a lot of its businesses across sectors but it is going to be a very difficult one to get through the line,” the banker said speaking on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter.

“We are not aware of any bankers being involved in these discussions and it does look very preliminary if at all any talks are happening.”

Arabtec shares were 2.4 percent higher on the Dubai bourse at 0920 GMT. Shares in Combined Group were unchanged in Kuwait. (Reporting by Azza El Arabi and Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Erica Billingham)