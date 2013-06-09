FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Arabtec-led consortium wins $629 mln Jordan project
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec-led consortium wins $629 mln Jordan project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai construction firm Arabtec said on Sunday that a consortium led by the company had won a $629 million contract to build the first phase of a tourism project in Jordan.

The contract to build Saraya Aqaba was awarded to a consortium of Arabtec, Dubai contractor Drake and Scull and Consolidated Contractors Co, Arabtec said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

The project comprises 634,000 square metres of development around a man-made lagoon, with about 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) of beachfront. The project’s total cost will be $1 billion, the statement added.

The development, to be delivered in 28 months, will include four international hotels including Jumeirah International and Starwood Hotels facilities, as well as a water park. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.