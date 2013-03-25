FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec hires ex-Deutsche Bank exec as M&A head
March 25, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec hires ex-Deutsche Bank exec as M&A head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Dubai-based construction firm Arabtec said on Monday that it had hired a former Deutsche Bank executive as its mergers and acquisitions head and financial advisor to the chief executive.

Shohidul AhadChoudhury will be involved in formulating the company’s new growth strategy, Arabtec said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse. He will also advise the firm’s newly appointed chief executive Hasan Abdullah Ismaik.

Choudhury worked for over 12 years at Deutsche Bank and was recently responsible for banking activities in Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. Before joining the bank, he worked at Goldman Sachs International.

Arabtec replaced its chief executive last month in a management shake-up led by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, its top shareholder. Ismaik has said the company will grow organically as well as through acquisitions and the formation of joint ventures. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

