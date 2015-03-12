FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Arqaam Capital picks Rothschild as adviser for Dubai float - sources
March 12, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Arqaam Capital picks Rothschild as adviser for Dubai float - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Dubai-based financial services firm Arqaam Capital has chosen Rothschild to advise it on its planned stock market flotation in the emirate later this year, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The appointment comes after Reuters reported last month that the company had invited banks to pitch for roles in arranging the listing.

Arqaam has offices in five countries in the Middle East and Africa and offers services including brokerage, asset management and corporate finance advisory. It declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not public. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold in Dubai and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Pravin Char)

