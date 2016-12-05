DUBAI Dec 5 Strata, the manufacturing business
of Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Aerospace, expects to break
even in 2018, a senior executive said on Monday.
Strata is part of the United Arab Emirates' efforts to
diversify away from hydrocarbons. The government hopes to use
companies such as Strata to build up industry and high-tech
manufacturing.
The company, which was established in 2009 and started
production in 2010, has an aero parts manufacturing facility in
Al Ain, an oasis town within the Abu Dhabi emirate, producing
aircraft components for Airbus, Boeing and
others.
"Strata, phase one, in 2018 should start breaking even now
that we have sorted all the relationships and the delays and the
changes in the market," Homaid al-Shimmari, Mubadala's head of
aerospace and engineering services told Reuters on the sidelines
of an industry conference in Dubai. "I think Strata will be in a
(good) position financially."
Strata currently manufactures eight different aircraft
components, including for Airbus A330, A380, A350-900 and Boeing
777 and 787 jets.
Strata's Chief Executive Badr al-Olama told Reuters on Sept.
1 2015 the company would break even in 2017 and that it was
targeting revenue of 1 billion uae dirhams ($272.3 million) by
2020. Al-Shimmari did not give a revenue forecast for this year.
Its revenue was around 400 million dirhams in 2015, according to
a company statement.
In July, Strata said it had won two contracts from Airbus
valued at $1 billion to manufacturer parts for the A320 jet and
additional parts for the A350-900. It also
announced a multi-year contract to manufacturer additional
components for the Boeing 787.
Strata expects to start manufacturing those parts in 2020
when a new facility opens in Al Ain, al-Shimmari said.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Jane Merriman)