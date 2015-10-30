FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Arab Bank CEO has left company -sources
October 30, 2015 / 7:37 AM / in 2 years

United Arab Bank CEO has left company -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Bank CEO Paul Trowbridge has left the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Two of the sources said that Trowbridge, who has held the position of chief executive since March 2009, was asked by the board recently to step down, though they were unaware of the reason for the request.

Trowbridge declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and a spokeswoman for the bank could not be reached for immediate comment.

Deputy CEO Samer Tamimi has taken the reins as acting chief executive of UAB, which is majority owned by Commercial Bank of Qatar, the sources added. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Goodman)

