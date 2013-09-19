FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2013 / 4:17 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai Islamic says settles 4 bln dirhams of liabilities from Tamweel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank has settled 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) of liabilities from mortgage subsidiary Tamweel two years ahead of their maturity, the bank said on Thursday.

This amounts to all of Dubai Islamic’s bilateral liabailities relating to Tamweel, a bank statement said.

The bank settled the liabilities early because it has “robust capitalisation and ample liquidity”, it said.

They were part of a five-year moratorium Tamweel agreed with creditors in 2010 and were due to mature in October 2015.

Dubai Islamic upped its stake in Tamweel to nearly 90 percent following a tender offer earlier this year to acquire the Islamic mortgage provider’s outstanding shares.

Tamweel’s operations are now fully merged with those of its parent firm. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by William Maclean)

