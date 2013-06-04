MOVES-UAE lender NBAD appoints new CIO

ABU DHABI, June 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi has appointed Claude Henri Chavanon as group chief investment officer (CIO) and head of the bank’s investment group, the lender said on Tuesday.

Chavanon served as chief investment officer of NBAD Private Bank (Suisse) since 2007 and was based in Geneva, the bank said in a statement.

With over 15 years of experience, Chavanon will oversee NBAD’s investment strategies, the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)