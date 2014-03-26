FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Hilal Bank reports 2013 net profit up 42 pct
March 26, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Hilal Bank reports 2013 net profit up 42 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank said its 2013 net profit jumped 42 percent on the back of strong asset growth.

The Islamic lender, owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Council, made a net profit of 441.4 million dirhams ($120.16) in 2013 compared to 310.3 million dirhams in the prior year, a statement from the bank said on Wednesday.

“The significant net profit upsurge for the full year of 2013 is largely attributed to growth in assets along with improvement in asset quality and liability mix,” the statement said.

Deposits increased 13 percent to 28.2 billion dirhams while financing advanced 18.3 percent to 27.1 billion dirhams.

Total assets grew 20 percent to touch 38.71 billion dirhams in 2013.

The five year-old bank plans to open two new branches in the United Arab Emirates this year taking the total to 24 branches that include three overseas branches in Kazakhstan.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the UAE.

In September last year, unlisted Al Hilal issued its debut sukuk worth $500 million. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

