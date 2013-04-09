FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE introduces direct debit system for banks
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

UAE introduces direct debit system for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Tuesday it was introducing a direct debit system for commercial banks, a step which could ease a major problem for foreign businessmen operating in the country.

The system, to start on June 15, will let customers make regular, automatic payments from their bank accounts towards mortgage loans, credit card payments and personal loan instalments, the central bank said.

In the absence of such a system, post-dated cheques are frequently used in the UAE as guarantees by businesses and individuals. For foreign nationals, bouncing the cheques is a criminal offence rather than a merely civil one, causing some foreigners to be jailed.

The UAE’s tough penalties for defaulting on cheques were relaxed for local citizens last October after a royal decree was issued.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.