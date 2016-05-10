FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Treasury heads at Abu Dhabi lenders FGB, Al Hilal resign
May 10, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Treasury heads at Abu Dhabi lenders FGB, Al Hilal resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 10 (Reuters) - The treasury heads of two Abu Dhabi banks, First Gulf Bank (FGB) and Al Hilal Bank, are leaving, both lenders confirmed on Tuesday, after sources aware of the matter told Reuters they are departing for personal reasons.

Christopher Wilmot, head of treasury and global markets group at FGB, will leave on June 9 after four-and-a-half years with the emirate’s largest bank by market value, it said in a statement.

T.G. Ramani will take over as acting head of treasury & global markets, the statement added.

Aladin al-Khatib, head of treasury and investments at sharia-compliant Al Hilal Bank, left the unlisted lender last month, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for Al Hilal Bank confirmed Khatib’s resignation, adding that a replacement is yet to be finalised. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Louise Heavens)

