UAE bank liquidity is still good -Mashreq CEO

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liquidity in the United Arab Emirates banking sector is still good and the government has adequate means to manage liquidity, the chief executive of Dubai’s Mashreq bank said on Tuesday.

“Our government has lots of resources to manage the liquidity,” Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair, who is also chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

He said Mashreq had no immediate plans to issue bonds. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Archana Narayanan, editing by Matt Smith)