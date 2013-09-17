FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE to announce bank exposure rules in 1-2 months -banker
September 17, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

UAE to announce bank exposure rules in 1-2 months -banker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank is expected to announce within one or two months rules restricting the amount of exposure which banks can have to the debt of state-linked entities, a top commercial banker said on Tuesday.

Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, head of the national banking industry association and chief executive of Mashreq Bank, told reporters that each bank would then discuss the time frame for its compliance with the central bank on a case-by-case basis.

Limits on banks’ lending for residential mortgages are expected to be announced by the end of this year, Ghurair added.

The central bank tried to introduce both sets of rules last year but then suspended them after banks complained that the regulations would slow growth of their business and could cause them losses if they were forced to unload some of their state-linked loans quickly. Since then, the central bank and the banking association have been discussing how to modify the rules. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

