Dubai's Emirates airline launches $750 mln bond
January 31, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Emirates airline launches $750 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Emirates airline, Dubai’s flagship carrier, launched a $750 million 12-year amortising bond on Thursday, with final pricing due later in the day, arranging banks said.

The bond, which matures in 2025, and carries an average life of seven years, launched at 300 basis points over seven-year midswaps, at the wider end of guidance released on Wednesday.

Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD , JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered PLC are lead arrangers on the issue.

