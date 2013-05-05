FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai says repays $909 mln bonds on maturity
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Dubai says repays $909 mln bonds on maturity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - The government of Dubai has fully repaid 3.34 billion dirhams ($909 million) of bonds which were due on April 23, the emirate’s media office said in a statement on Sunday.

The repayment was part of a dual-tranche, 15 billion dirham medium-term facility issued in April 2008, the statement said.

“This repayment reaffirms Dubai Government’s commitment to deal with its repayment obligations in a proactive manner,” Abdulrahman Saleh al-Saleh, director general of Dubai’s department of finance, said in the statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.