FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to meet investors from Monday for potential USD bond
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to meet investors from Monday for potential USD bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is planning to meet fixed income investors from Monday for a potential benchmark U.S. dollar Reg S bond offering, a document from the lead managers showed.

Rated A / A+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch respectively, ADCB will meet investors in Europe, it said, adding an offering will be subject to market conditions.

ADCB, owned 58.1 percent by Abu Dhabi’s government, has picked Barclays, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Wells Fargo Securities to arrange the investor meetings.

Reg S bond means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.