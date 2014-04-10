FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR - Mubadala hires six banks for eurobond issue
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

IFR - Mubadala hires six banks for eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala has hired six banks to lead manage a new Eurobond issue, according to several market sources.

The state-owned fund has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to manage a potential offering, said the sources.

Mubadala itself was last in the market in April 2011 through a $1.5 billion five- and 10-year trade. However, Mubadala-related entities including Dolphin Energy, Shuweihat 2 and Aldar Properties have accessed bond markets since. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
