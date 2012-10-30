FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UAE govt approves 2013 federal budget, no deficit
October 30, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UAE govt approves 2013 federal budget, no deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to show spending is over 3-year period, not next 3 years)

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates government approved a 2013 federal budget with expenditure of 44.6 billion dirhams ($12.1 billion) and no deficit, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Tuesday.

“There was a meeting of the Council of Ministers. We approved the draft budget for 2013 with total spending of 44.6 billion dirhams, without a deficit,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Dubai’s ruler, wrote on his official Twitter account.

“The government’s plan over three years is to spend 133 billion dirhams for strategic plan development,” he also said.

The UAE federal budget accounts for only around 11 percent of overall fiscal spending in the UAE, with individual emirates accounting for the rest.

$1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Torchia

