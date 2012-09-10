FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE c.bank says econ growth prospects encouraging
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

UAE c.bank says econ growth prospects encouraging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates economy’s growth prospects are encouraging while banks operating in the country are well-equipped to deal with major stress scenarios and contingencies, the central bank said on Monday.

“As regards the prospects for 2012, the UAE economy may achieve better results than the International Monetary Fund estimate of 3.5 percent growth,” it said in its inaugural financial stability review.

The central bank also said non-oil growth was expected to reach around 4 percent this year, and inflation would remain moderate in line with the IMF’s estimate of 1.5 percent for the year.

Since banks are finalising major debt restructuring deals with various entities, their non-performing loans will likely increase to reflect new terms and conditions, and peak around an average of 8 to 9 percent compared with a ratio of 7.2 percent at the end of 2011, the central bank said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.