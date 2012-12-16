FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE c.bank delays rules on large loan exposure, liquidity
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

UAE c.bank delays rules on large loan exposure, liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ central bank decided to postpone implementation of new rules that cap commercial banks’ lending to state-linked companies and another regulation governing banks’ liquid asset ratios, it said on Sunday.

“The Central Bank Board of Directors reviewed banks’ feedback on the amendments to the Large Exposures Regulation, and decided to postpone implementation of the regulation until all items of the regulation are reviewed with banks,” it said in a statement.

“The Board also reviewed banks’ comments on the Liquidity Regulation...The Board decided to postpone implementation until details of the requirements of the regulation are agreed.”

The statement did not elaborate on when the regulations were now expected to be implemented.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.