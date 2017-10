DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ central bank board said on Saturday it wanted to finalise a review of regulations on mortgages, banks’ loan exposure and liquidity to make sure they were put into practice quickly.

“The Board instructed speedy finalisation of the review of all articles of the said regulations to expedite approval and ensure timely implementation thereof,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Heavens)