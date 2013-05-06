FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Dubai picks banks for potential dollar bond
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Commercial Bank of Dubai picks banks for potential dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai has picked three banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The lender has mandated Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to conduct the meetings which begin in Singapore on May 9, according to a roadshow schedule seen by Reuters.

“The programme will help the bank to capitalise its future business opportunities and will enable CBD to benefit from an improving economic cycle in the UAE,” Chief Executive Peter Baltussen said in the statement.

A deal may follow subject to market conditions under the bank’s Euro medium term notes programme, the statement said. Benchmark-sized bond issues are typically at least $500 million in size. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
