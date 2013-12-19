FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Dubai obtains $450 mln loan
December 19, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai obtains $450 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai said on Thursday it signed to obtain a $450 million, three-year loan which would be used for general business purposes.

The new loan has an interest rate of 1.25 percent above the London interbank offered rate (Libor), the filing to the Dubai bourse said.

It replaces a facility of the same amount which was raised in 2011 but was repaid in October this year.

Nine banks contributed to the facility, the statement added: Arab Banking Corp, Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

