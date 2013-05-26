BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Dubai repays $408 mln of govt support funds

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has repaid 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.41 million) of support from the United Arab Emirates government which it had received in the wake of the global financial crisis, it said on Sunday.

The UAE ministry of finance injected 70 billion dirhams into the banks to shore up balance sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 triggered a crisis in the world’s financial system.

The deposits were originally scheduled to mature in December 2016, CBD said in a statement.

CBD raised $500 million from a debut bond earlier in May.