FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Dubai repays $408 mln of govt support funds
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 26, 2013 / 7:02 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Dubai repays $408 mln of govt support funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has repaid 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.41 million) of support from the United Arab Emirates government which it had received in the wake of the global financial crisis, it said on Sunday.

The UAE ministry of finance injected 70 billion dirhams into the banks to shore up balance sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 triggered a crisis in the world’s financial system.

The deposits were originally scheduled to mature in December 2016, CBD said in a statement.

CBD raised $500 million from a debut bond earlier in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.