UAE's CBI seeks shareholder nod for $300 mln rights issue
January 23, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

UAE's CBI seeks shareholder nod for $300 mln rights issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Commercial Bank International (CBI) said on Thursday it would convene a shareholder meeting on February 20 to get approval for a 50 percent capital increase through a rights issue.

The lender, 40 percent-owned by Qatar National Bank , is aiming to raise 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.5 million) through the issuance of 787.9 million shares at a price of 1.4 dirhams per share, CBI said in a bourse filing.

The price is a 36.1 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price of 2.19 dirhams. Most rights issues in the Gulf are offered with substantial discounts.

The rights issue, which has received regulatory approval, will increase the bank’s paid-up capital to 2.36 billion dirhams, the statement added.

There was no reference in the statement regarding how many shares could be subscribed for through the rights issue, although it is likely to be pro rata.

The stake of Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender, is already the maximum which the United Arab Emirates will allow a foreign institution to own in a domestic bank. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
