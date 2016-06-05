FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UAE April central bank foreign assets rise 16 pct y/y
June 5, 2016

TABLE-UAE April central bank foreign assets rise 16 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank
released the following figures for its net foreign assets in
April.
            
UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS    04/16     03/16     04/15 
   
   
       
 bln dirhams                          323.8     306.2     279.0
 deposits                             120.7     132.8     116.0
 foreign securities                   197.5     167.5     159.3
    
NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. Starting last June, the
central bank revised the figures and recalculated historical
data to exclude Dubai government bonds denominated in foreign
currency.

 

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

