TABLE-UAE April central bank foreign assets rise 16 pct y/y

June 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank released the following figures for its net foreign assets in April. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 04/16 03/16 04/15 bln dirhams 323.8 306.2 279.0 deposits 120.7 132.8 116.0 foreign securities 197.5 167.5 159.3 NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. Starting last June, the central bank revised the figures and recalculated historical data to exclude Dubai government bonds denominated in foreign currency. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)