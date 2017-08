Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank released the following figures for foreign assets in August. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 08/16 07/16 08/15 bln dirhams 299.3 315.3 264.2 deposits 118.2 123.5 130.7 foreign securities 174.4 186.4 129.7 NOTE: Data as of the end of the period. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)